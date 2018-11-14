LGE 2018: Despite challenges PPP/C says it won 52 of the 80 Local Authority Areas

…surpassing its 2016 figures

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) says based on the preliminary results of the recently concluded Local Government Elections (LGE) it has increased the number of Local Authority Areas (LAAs) it won from the last LGE held in 2016.

According to the Party it increased its win from 48 LAAs in 2016 to 52 LAAs in 2018.

Noting the improvement as significant, the PPP/C outlined that it was achieved against the backdrop of “gerrymandering efforts by the Coalition Government, via the creation of new LAAs, as well as reduction and merger of several constituencies in areas previously won by the PPP/C – making it more advantageous for APNU to contest in these areas.”

Moreover, the Party outlined that based on preliminary results, it has almost doubled the margin of votes between them, APNU and AFC combined.

See their full statement below:

Nationally, preliminary results show the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has almost doubled the margin of votes between our Party and APNU and AFC combined – moving from about 24,000 at the 2016 Local Government Elections to over 45,000 at this year’s Local Government Elections. The difference of votes between the PPP/C and the AFC was a whopping 113,000 votes, validating our Party’s position that the AFC is a spent political force. Between the PPP/C and the APNU, the difference of votes was over 50,000.

Preliminary results also show that the PPP/C won in 52 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) and tied five others at the 2018 Local Government Elections (LGE). This win was secured in the face of gerrymandering efforts by the Coalition Government, via the creation of new LAAs, as well as reduction and merger of several constituencies in areas previously won by the PPP/C – making it more advantageous for APNU to contest in these areas.

Notwithstanding this, the PPP/C increased its win from 48 LAAs in 2016 to 52 LAAs in 2018 Local Government Elections.

This massive wins tells a clear story and evidences the hard work of the candidates, their election teams, national and local Party leaders, as well as thousands of our members and supporters.

We wish to thank the candidates who participated in the process, the backers and others who made their nominations possible and congratulate all of those who won. We also wish to thank everyone who made this success a reality.

TOWN COUNCIL WINS

In the 10 towns the PPP/C, secured big wins in five of Guyana’s 10 towns: winning all the seats in Anna Regina, Rose Hall (12 of 16 seats), Corriverton (14 of the 16 seats), Lethem (6 of the 10 seats) and Mabaruma (eight of the 12 seats). The Party was successful in taking control of the Town Councils in Lethem and Mabaruma from the APNU+AFC Coalition, despite the use of state resources (monies spent on chartered flights, distribution of sports gears, bicycles, etc.) by the Government to campaign in these areas in an effort to maintain control of the Town Councils.

In Georgetown, the PPP/C made significant inroads, securing a total of seven seats on the Town Council – up from two seats. At the 2016 LGE, the Party secured two seats based on the PR votes. This year, the Party, not only doubled its PR votes, coping four seats, but also won three of the 15 Constituencies in Georgetown – bringing the total to seven.

In Bartica, the PPP/C increased its votes by over 60 per cent, when compared to 2016 numbers. At the 2016 LGE the vote totals showed: PPP – 699; APNU+AFC – 1,954. This year, the vote totals show: PPP/C – 1,144; APNU – 1,443; and AFC – 470. The Party was successful in moving its vote totals closer to the numbers secured by APNU.

In Linden and New Amsterdam the Party secured more seats than it did at the 2016 Local Government Elections.

In Mahdia, the newly created town, the Party secured over 20 per cent of the PR votes cast on Monday (November 12, 2018) and secured one seat on the Town Council.

NDC WINS

In the 70 NDCs, the Party was successful in not only holding on to its support base, but also saw an increase in votes in areas that were seen as the traditional support bases of parties like the APNU.

The PPP/C won the Buxton/ Foulis NDC, Region 4.

The PPP/C won all the seats (both PR and Constituency) in several NDCs, including: Crabwood Creek, Black Bush Polder, Kintyre/ Borlam (no-contest), Cane Grove, La Jalousie/ Nouvelle Flanders and Bath/ Woodley Park.

There are several other NDCs where the PPP/C won all of the Constituency seats.

The Whim/Bloomfield NDC, Region 6, was another notable win. It was none other than AFC’s Moses Nagamootoo who declared that “there is a straight contest” between the PPP/C and the AFC in this NDC, touted his participation in a ‘mini’ rally and talked up attendance at the AFC leaders at a meeting at Auchlyne School – claiming, in one of his many vacuous speeches in the National Assembly, that the space at the school was inadequate to accommodate the ‘huge’ crowds. The PPP/C secured almost 90 per cent of the votes and 13 out of 14 seats in the Whim/Bloomfield NDC. The AFC had less votes in the NDC than the number of candidates and individuals on the Nominators’ List (backers’ list) that they submitted to GECOM, proving our point that they had to compile fraudulent lists.

OVERCOMING GERRYMANDERING EFFORTS

It is public knowledge that Coalition government created nine new areas as part of the gerrymandering effort to improve its showing at the Local Government Elections.

Despite this, in two of the nine new LAAs, the PPP/C won control of the NDCs – the Nile/Cozier NDC, Region 2, and the Wyburg/Caracas NDC, Region 6.

In another two new NDCs – Lamaha/ Yarrowkabra and Moruka/ Phoenix Park – there is a tie.

Also, as part of the gerrymandering effort, changes were made to 14 LAAs via the reduction of 16 constituencies that were won by the PPP/C at the 2016 Local Government Elections.

In Region 2, two of the LAAs where changes were made were the Evergreen/ Paradise and Aberdeen/Zorg-en-Vlygt NDCs – in both of these LAAs the constituency seats were reduced from nine to eight, which resulted in the PPP/C winning four seats and APNU winning the other four. However, based on the PR votes, the PPP/C secured convincing wins in these areas. In Evergreen/ Paradise, the vote totals show: PPP/C – 1,094 (PR) votes; and APNU – 480. In Aberdeen/Zorg-en-Vlygt, the vote totals show: PPP/C – 1,059; and APNU – 390.

In several other LAAs where changes were made, the PPP/C still secured majority support, including in: La Grange/Nismes, Toevlugt/Patentia, Caledonia/Good Success, Mahaicony/Abary, Zeelust/Rosignol, Blairmont/Gelberland, Ordnance Fortlands/No. 38 and the No. 52-74 Village NDCs.

Changes were also made in the Bushlot/Adventure NDC – an area that the PPP/C won in 2016 – which has now resulted in a tie between the PPP/C and APNU.

The changes at Malgre Tout/Meerzorgen NDC, which was tied in 2016, saw the PPP/C not being able to secure the majority seats.

The Party wishes to reiterate that the promises made, in the lead up to the 2018 LGE, will be kept. In every area controlled by the PPP/C, every effort will be made to ensure greater accountability, more involvement of citizens and a stronger focus on providing better services. There will be no increases in rates and taxes.

The Party will continue to update the Guyanese public, as more information becomes available.