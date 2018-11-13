LGE 2018: APNU sweeps Georgetown municipality but PPP makes inroads

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) results show that A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has taken the Georgetown municipality, with Mayor Patricia Chase-Greene’s constituency 12 (Tucville/North Ruimveldt) solidly supporting her.

But the People’s Progressive Party/C (PPP/C) has showed improved gains in the city, compared to 2016.

The AFC, on the other hand, came third in the municipality of Georgetown, with 3,059 votes and 2 seats.

They trail the PPP/C, which got 7,050 votes and 4 seats. APNU received 18,127 votes, in the process attaining 9 seats.

In totality, APNU got received 21 seats, 9 from Proportional Representation (PR) and 12 from the First Past The Post (FPTP).

PPP/C received 7 seats, including the 4 from the PR component and 3 from FPTP.

The AFC’s only two seats came from the PR method.

There was a 28.3 per cent voter turn out.

The AFC defended its poor showing in the polls where the Georgetown municipality is concerned, saying that every vote matters. They also believe the election has not weakened its clout against its coalition partner.