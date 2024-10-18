Letter: Xenophobia has no place in Guyana!

Dear Editor,

It has not gone unnoticed that the Stabroek News editorial of October 6, 2024, titled “Linden migrants”, was marked by xenophobic sentiments that manifest in a variety of ways.

The framing of Venezuelan migrants as a threat to local safety, economic stability, and Guyana’s sovereignty undermines their humanity and reduces them to a stereotype of desperation and criminality. Crime and safety feature prominently in the editorial, which fails to provide a nuanced exploration of the context behind the fears of residents of Linden. Without any evidence, the editorial links statements like “these people are hungry, they are desperate” to concerns about break-ins.

Unfortunately, this kind of rhetoric fails to humanize migrants, and reduces them in the eyes of the public to (potential) criminals – a harmful, dangerous, and unfounded assumption.

Instead of acknowledging the broad economic realities of Guyana’s changing socio-economic landscape, the editorial instead chose the route of potentially exacerbating tensions by suggesting that Venezuelans are taking jobs for lower wages, leaving Guyanese as victims of unfair competition.

Editor, such sentiments risk fostering resentment towards an already vulnerable population, which ironically comprises many Guyanese who fled economic hardships and political persecution in the post-independence period.

Rather than encouraging community solidarity, the author took an alternative route of reinforcing a dangerous narrative of “us versus them”. It would have been prudent of the author to recognize the benefits of supporting and integrating migrant communities, which are often overlooked in conversations dominated by fear and resistance.

By urging that Government ought not to harbour an immediate objective of integrating migrants in the long term, because they are from a country which claims two-thirds of Guyana and they have been indoctrinated to believe the same, the narrow, myopic, and xenophobic views of the author and newspaper are exposed.

Though Guyana must remain vigilant against threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, there is no evidence to support the idea that Venezuelan migrants here have undermined, or would undermine, Guyana’s sovereignty or territorial integrity. As the editorial itself points out, these are economic migrants in search of a better life for themselves and their families.

Regarding long-term integration, a look at some of the most robust economies in the world, like those of the US and the UK, would reveal that they were significantly bolstered by immigrants who brought diverse skills, filled labour shortages, and fuelled innovation, thereby contributing to economic growth and cultural enrichment. Guyana is on the same path, with industries like services and construction absorbing thousands of migrants who fill labour gaps and shortages.

Editor, it should not have been lost on the author that the humanitarian obligation to assist those in need, particularly in times of crisis, reflects a society’s values and compassion, and we have always been a compassionate people!

While the editorial does indeed capture some valid concerns regarding the challenges posed by an influx of migrants, and while there is need to strengthen local systems, it is necessary to challenge the xenophobic undertones that permeate the narrative.

Emphasizing the humanity of migrants and the potential benefits of their presence fosters a more inclusive and supportive environment, ultimately benefitting those migrants and the host community.

Editor, we have never been a xenophobic people, and Stabroek News and its writers should be mindful of that.

Yours respectfully,

Ravin Singh

