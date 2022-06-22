Letter: Why was this overlooked by VICE News?

Dear Editor,

Why were several false claims not verified by VICE News before it was presented in the production by that outfit?

In the recording of Mr Su’s meeting with Vice President Jagdeo, Stabroek News reported a few interesting things:

1. Jagdeo, when asked about his understanding of the meeting between Mr Su and his associate, Mr Chan, said: “No, No, No. I’m not getting involved in business. You will get the support. Mr Su is my friend…I can assist from the Government side. That’s it.”

2. At this point, Su insisted to Mr Chan, in Mandarin, that he will deal with any money matters.

3. When Mr Chan pressed Su, again in Mandarin, Su said: “I’ll give him the money with you.”

4. But as soon as the meeting with Jagdeo ended, Mr Su, switched tunes, and said: “His (Jagdeo’s) hands are very clean…he will never admit he’s involved in this.”

In Guyana, any person on the street in the same situation would realise they are being made a fool; so why didn’t Mr Chan? Nothing about bribes or the payment of money was talked about in English. When it came to discussing payment, Mr Su switched to Mandarin. Why didn’t VICE News recognise that Mr Su was lying? Or did they not care?

VICE News published claims that Chinese-owned firms have confirmed that they were victims of Mr Su’s scam. Why was this evidence ignored?

It is interesting, too, that Su claimed to have stakes in the oil sector, according to the foreign reporter. VICE News’ Isobel Yeung said: “Mr Su is a long time Guyana resident, he’s one of the country’s biggest land holders in timber and mining, with stakes (in) oil as well.”

But China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is the only Chinese-owned organisation involved in the sector, having a share in the Stabroek Block with its partners Hess and Exxon. Why wasn’t this fact considered?

Sincerely,

Erin Northe