LETTER: Why is APNU/AFC resisting a recount aimed at establishing the facts?

UN launches US$2B global humanitarian response plan to fight COVID-19
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today launched a US$2 billion coordinated global humanitarian response plan to fight COVID-19 in some of the world’s most...
Region 2 taking precautionary measures to fight COVID-19
The Region 2 (Pomeroon/Supenaan) Administration is taking several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. A special meeting to deal with the...
Pension payments: Post office taking steps to protect senior citizens from coronavirus
To protect senior citizens during this period when they are most vulnerable to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) is vehemently...
Nandlall argues if Court has jurisdiction to hear recount objection, it has jurisdiction to...
It is now more than three weeks after the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and Guyanese are no closer to hearing a...
M&CC begins sanitisation of public spaces
The Georgetown Municipality in collaboration with the Guyana Fire Service, commenced sanitising city streets as a measure to combat the spread COVID-19. The cleaning is...
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus but ‘remains in good health’
The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced. According to a BBC report, Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms...
Bus conductor remanded over alleged rape of young girl
Twenty-two-year-old Telvin Wilburg was, on Tuesday, charged and remanded to prison for the indictable offence of rape when he appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty...
Coronavirus: Trump hopes US will shake off pandemic by Easter
(BBC) US President Donald Trump has said he hopes the US will shake off coronavirus by Easter, even as New York's governor sounded the...
‘The sacrifice is worth it’ – ‘Guardians’ of ballot boxes say they will keep...
A group of Guyanese has been continuously keeping watch of the containers which have the ballot boxes from the March 2, 2020 elections, that...