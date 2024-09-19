Letter: What is wrong with having classes under the cashew tree?

Dear Editor,

The listening and grounding walkabout seems focused on the hinterland. With the stiflingly hot weather, what is wrong with classes being held outdoors, under the cashew tree? Many useful lessons are taught and learnt in these conditions.

The report about no building, which is being stuck to, did not mention whether the nursery children were using pit latrines or flush toilets.

The claim of there being no school building has been debunked by the photograph of a flat building. However, in the depiction in one daily (GT September 17) of this building being ensconced amidst greenery, a better walkway could be developed for the students, and the field could be developed for outdoor activities.

Outdoor learning is great for the young minds. They get to appreciate nature and the environment, and this can have an impact on their learning abilities.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed

