Letter: What is the status of those who disrupted Parliament session?

Dear Editor,

Parliament will meet next week, at which time new members of the Opposition will be sworn in, but what is the status of those put before the oversight body (Committee of Privileges) after their disgraceful and disruptive conduct and behaviour in the hallowed chamber, during which they tried to steal the Mace?

Is there still no outcome on the investigation and disciplinary measures to be instituted? After several months, why must this important issue still linger unresolved?

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed