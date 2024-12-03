Letter: We must do better and distance ourselves from Jonestown

Dear Editor,

I saw the recent article on the Jonestown Tour. With all of the wealth coming into the country is this really necessary. Guyana has tried for decades to distance itself from the mass suicide of Jonestown. It was always considered by locals as an American tragedy, but by the world as Guyana’s moment of fame. Is this what we really need? Do we want to announce to the world that this is what Guyana is about.

I can see it now: Guyana “the suicide jungle” where people come to commit suicide. You can leap to your death at the Kaieteur falls like others have done, or visit the mass suicide camp at Jonestown. If adventurous you can walk around town while onshore from your cruise and risk life and limb, or go to sixty-three beaches where dead bodies are found.

Guyana, where suicide is a serious per capita problem. Come join in the misery! Nice image building by the Ministry of Tourism. They have outdone themselves this time. Please do continue to remind us of the unfortunate events of the past. It is a real attention grabber for tourists who want to go somewhere in the beautiful sunshine of the tropics on holiday to enjoy themselves. We must do better!

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

