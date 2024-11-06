Letter: Was a 100-year repayment plan the best the REO could do?

Dear Editor,

Does it get more bizarre than a contractor who did not complete projects being instructed by the REO of the region to repay the owed sum of six million dollars at a meagre rate of five thousand dollars per month?

At this rate, it was calculated, the repayment would take one hundred years!

It has to be wondered by what authority did the REO think he could be so loose with public funds? Just what was he thinking? How was the contractor allowed to not complete four projects?

This is surely an indictment on the regional authorities, and to add insult to injury, a frivolous wildcard repayment plan was hatched. Further, wild revelations blunted reason, as payments were made to contractors before work commenced, and the REO could not do better than the repayment plan hatched with the errant contractor.

As the region’s accounting officer, this REO must be held responsible for these unsatisfactory arrangements, and must take immediate corrective steps to ensure public funds are better managed. This is just pure damn nonsense!

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed

--- ---