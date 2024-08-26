Letter: Time to rethink our position on marijuana

Dear Editor,

The world is changing, and it is changing very fast due to several factors, such as climate change, artificial intelligence, improved technologies, social media platforms, wars, and even in terms of what were not acceptable as the legal customs and norms.

One such global perspective is that on “marijuana”, which has shifted dramatically — and rightfully so — in recent years, moving from strict prohibition to varying degrees of legalization and acceptance.

The recent discovery and destruction of $2.5 billion worth of marijuana – more than 89,000 cannabis plants – in Region Ten, up the Berbice river in the community of De Veldt, brings into key focus the need for more progressive reform in relation to marijuana.

Countries like the Netherlands, the United States, Antigua, and Jamaica, to name a few, have all experienced significant economic benefits following the legalization, cultivation and sale of marijuana. Drawing on the experiences of these countries, Guyana would not only learn, but equally tap into the high potential economic gains and spinoff benefits of doing likewise, once Guyana moves away from its present backwardness when in regard to this economic/ money crop.

Marijuana is a crop that can actually give the country economic benefits; rather than take them away, as seen with sugarcane/GuySuCo.

One of the most immediate benefits observed in countries that have legalized marijuana is a substantial increase in government revenue through taxation. For example, US states like Colorado and California have generated billions of dollars in tax revenue from marijuana sales. In Colorado, marijuana tax revenues surpassed US$387 million in 2020, and to date in 2024, that state has gained a little more than US$2.769 billion dollars.

Can you imagine what such funds can do for our people, our teachers and public servants, if Guyana could implement a similar taxation framework, providing a new and significant source of income for the Government? Those funds could be reinvested into public services such as healthcare, education, sports, and infrastructure, thereby fostering overall societal benefits and growth, and helping us to be less dependent on the oil and gas sector.

Legalization and cultivation of marijuana have the potential to create numerous jobs across various sectors, including agriculture, health, retail, distribution, and regulatory agencies.

In the Netherlands, and more specifically Amsterdam — which is renowned for its marijuana/cannabis coffee shops, has created permanent employment for thousands of individuals, and attracts millions of tourists annually — the local economy has been significantly boosted.

Similarly, Jamaica has capitalized on its cultural association with marijuana, and has integrated this herb into its tourism industry. Tourists flock to these destinations for the unique experience of legally purchasing and consuming marijuana in a regulated environment. Guyana, with its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty, could likewise develop a merger of its eco/cannabis tourism sector that would not only create thousands of jobs, but attract millions of international visitors annually, boosting local businesses and generating additional revenue.

Additionally, Guyana’s agriculture sector stands to benefit significantly from the cultivation of marijuana. Our country’s favourable climate and fertile soil provide ideal conditions for growing high-quality cannabis. By investing in the potential of this sector, Guyana can diversify its agriculture portfolio and reduce its dependency on traditional crops.

For example: Antigua, which has the size of several of our “sugar and rice plantations” combined, has shown how small island nations could benefit from marijuana cultivation. Its government legalized marijuana for medicinal and sacramental use in 2018, and the result has been the promotion of local agriculture and reduction of imports. A similar approach in Guyana’s case could enhance food security and stimulate rural development.

Additionally, the medicinal benefits of marijuana are well documented, with applications in pain management, epilepsy treatment, and alleviation of symptoms associated with chronic illnesses. The United States has seen a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, with states like California and Florida leading in its research and development.

Jamaica has also invested in medical marijuana, establishing itself as a leader in cannabis research in the region and further afield. Guyana could similarly develop its own medical marijuana industry, potentially becoming a hub or the epicenter for research and development in the Caribbean and South America. If done, this would attract investment, create high-paying jobs, and improve healthcare outcomes for our citizens and visitors who come to our country.

I am very cognizant of the negative views some have for such a progressive stance. Those views were also shared in countries where critics are now partaking in, and enjoying, the benefits of such a progressive move.

It is interesting to note that the Amsterdam model of regulated cannabis coffee shops provides a balanced approach to legalization. The city has managed to control the sale and consumption of marijuana effectively, reducing black market activities while boosting tourism and local businesses. Guyana could adopt a similar model, and adjust to suit our cultural and social reality, ensuring that marijuana is sold and consumed in controlled environments in order to maintain public safety and order.

The state-by-state legalization in the US offers diverse lessons. States like Colorado and Washington have demonstrated how a well-regulated market could generate substantial tax revenue and reduce criminal justice costs. Our country can learn from these regulatory frameworks in establishing our own robust legal and economic structures.

In Antigua and Barbuda, the legalization of marijuana for medicinal and sacramental use, focusing on the benefits for local agriculture and healthcare, is reaping benefits. By promoting local cultivation, the State of Antigua and Barbuda has provided economic opportunities for farmers, and has reduced its reliance on imported medical cannabis.

Guyana could leverage its agricultural strengths in a manner that is similar by developing a self-sustaining marijuana industry. The capacity and willingness are most certainly in existence.

Finally, there should be established a cannabis licensing authority, involving in a prominent way our Rasta brothers and sisters who have been the sacrificial lambs in terms of the injustice of police brutality and incarceration for its use. That authority should be the regulatory body to oversee development of the marijuana industry, ensuring compliance and maximizing economic benefits to those involved, and to the Government of Guyana.

This discussion would, hopefully, be continued in another edition of the newspaper.

Yours respectfully,

Jermaine Figueira,

MP, JP

