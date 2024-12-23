Letter: The Integrity Commission Act needs to be effectively implemented

Dear Editor,

The new land acquisition amendment being proposed in the current sitting of the Honourable House should bring to mind and encourage the effective utilization of the Integrity Commission Act.

This act ensures that the financial assets of key officials are scrutinized to verify that no foul play has occurred. Had this Act been used as intended, the current problem in the Guyana Police Force would not have been allowed to reach its current magnitude.

The Chambers of the Attorney General have also recently raised concerns over the ruling of a lower court that appears to be at odds with that of a higher court. The issue should be one related only to a question of the interpretation of the law. The Integrity Commission Act helps ensure that no other questions beyond legal interpretation are raised.

The amendment on land acquisition would allow for the expedient payment and use of the land needed for the implementation of the development plans of our country. As explained by the Attorney General, the courts would be involved in the settlement of the acquisition. The effective use of the Integrity Commission Act would also help prevent the perception of any wrongdoing, and would help ensure that expediency is not achieved at the expense of integrity.

We must avoid the perception of decisions being taken in preference for the Family, Friends and Favourites of the decision-makers. We must build trust and transparency as we build our nation.

The issue raised by the Opposition over the acquisition of land that was later not needed should be thoroughly investigated by the Chambers of the Attorney General, and recommendations should be brought to the Honourable House in regard to what steps should be taken to prevent the issue from arising in the future.

This should be a joint request from both sides of the aisle. If not done now, in the future, additional concerns would arise similar to the ones raised in the past (e.g. Pradoville, the land of the Co-operative Land Society, and the land under NICIL’s control).

The Integrity Commission Act must be the guiding framework under which the transparency and the integrity of our Government, the Judiciary, and the Disciplined Forces are held to account, in order to maintain the high moral standards of our society. It is imperative that the Honourable Members of Parliament effectively implement the Act as intended.

Best regards,

Jamil Changlee

--- ---