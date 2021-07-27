Letter: Support for Gandhi Street in Georgetown

Dear Editor,

The Indian Diaspora Council International (IDC), in collaboration with Guyana IDC Chapter headed by business magnate Mr Yesu Persaud fully supports the proposal by Guyana’s Indian Commemoration Trust (ICT) in naming of a street in Georgetown honouring Mahatma Gandhi, a globally renowned historical icon whose life and legacy have also positively affected the people of Guyana in many significant ways.

The proposal was submitted to Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine by ICT’s Chairman Dr Yesu Persaud who stated that: “Although Guyana has previously recognized Gandhi with a statute at Promenade Garden, and both Gandhi and Mandela with several postage stamps, the additional recognition of naming a street in Georgetown would certainly add to Gandhi’s stature among Guyanese and others. We believe that street naming honouring Gandhi would enhance Guyana’s recognition of Gandhi similar to other countries which have named streets, avenues, boulevards and highways after this international stalwart”.

Currently “Nelson Mandela Avenue” in Georgetown honours Nelson Mandela who closely followed the teachings of Gandhi in organising peaceful protests and ultimately achieving the end of apartheid and oppressive rule, social injustice and legally ending racial discrimination in South Africa.

“The world pays special homage and grateful recognition of Mohandas Gandhi as the preeminent leader of the Indian independence movement in British-ruled India through non-violence means. Mahatma Gandhi’s non- violence teachings have inspired many to protest in peaceful ways against oppression, subjugation and violent discrimination in many countries. Gandhi developed this non-violent way first and he succeeded in his goals, as India was completely freed from a European’s country domination”, ICT proposal further stated.

“As a multi-ethnic society with a long history of slavery and Indian indentureship, and its struggle for freedom and independence, Guyana’s further recognition of Gandhi in the same manner as honouring Mandela would be fitting and timely – in view of current global pandemic as well as turmoil in South Africa and other countries”.

IDC looks forward to Georgetown, Guyana, naming a street honouring Mahatma Gandhi as truly deserving.

Sincerely,

Indian Diaspora

Council (IDC)