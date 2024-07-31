Letter: Stricter penalties needed for gun and drug offenders

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express deep concern regarding the escalating issues of gun violence and drug trafficking that are severely affecting our nation, Guyana. Given our relatively small population, these problems are disproportionately impacting our communities, destroying homes, instilling fear, and undermining the safety and security of our citizens. These problems are not only affecting the quality of life but also undermining our societal fabric.

The current legal framework appears inadequate when it comes to addressing these severe offenses. Drug trafficking has become a sore community issue, as harmful drugs are easily accessible in many communities, most times the dealers are caught but because of the loopholes in our laws and sometimes corrupt security agents, they are almost immediately released. It is alarming to observe that these individuals involved in drug and gun crimes are often granted bail, evade significant penalties, or face minimal fines. This leniency stands in stark contrast to the harsh punishments frequently meted out for lesser offenses.

The situation has reached a point where the prevalence of these crimes creates an environment of perpetual insecurity, particularly noticeable around election periods. The involvement of some members of our security forces in these illegal activities further intensifies the problem, eroding public trust and exacerbating the overall sense of lawlessness. Given the scale and severity of these crimes, we must implement stricter penalties to deter potential offenders and enhance public safety.

I urge the authorities to consider the implementation of stricter penalties for offenders involved in gun-related crimes and drug trafficking. A more robust legal approach, including increased prison sentences and reduced bail privileges for these serious offenses, is essential to ensure that justice is served and to deter future crimes. Addressing this issue with the urgency it demands will not only bring much-needed relief and a sense of security to our citizens but also reinforce the rule of law in our growing oil-rich nation.

Thank you for giving attention to this critical matter. I hope that decisive action will be taken to safeguard our communities and restore public confidence in our justice system.

Sincerely,

Hemraj Vishaul

Kissoon

