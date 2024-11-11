Letter: Strengthen ties with India for progress and development

Dear Editor,

While geographically far way, the Caribbean region is extremely important for India, a rising global player, and the region must have figured prominently in India’s foreign, if not also security, policy. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the most popular leader in the world and also the leader of the most populous country, is making a trip to the region later this month to interact with CARICOM leaders and the Indian diaspora. His presence is significant not only for India but very important for the region as it is his first since becoming PM in 2014.

The PM’s presence is most welcome and long overdue. It will help to strengthen ties while reassuring the region they have a friend and champion that will speak on their behalf (less developed nations) at global forums such as G-7, G-20, BRICS, the UN, Climate Summit, etc., continuing a trademark since India’s independence in August 1947. And the region, the local or regional Indian diaspora, has looked forward for this trip especially the deep abiding relationship the region shares with India.

India shares many commonalities (such as language, exploitation, same imperial rulers, among others) with the region. India’s independence in 1947, including the method of struggle for freedom, paved the way for decolonization globally including the Anglophone territories. And though far away physically, India has had very friendly relations with Caribbean states because of history and culture – the common colonial ruler except for Suriname — and the introduction of Indian culture by indentured Indian laborers in most of the territories right after the end of slavery and migration in recent decades.

The ties with India have been growing in recent decades through trade and bilateral engagements including India’s foreign aid assistance. It is recalled that PM Modi held a regional summit with CARICOM in New York right after he became PM in 2014 and also held bilateral talks with the leaders of CARICOM states on the sidelines of several international forums. And India has remained engaged through diplomacy carried out by its representatives. The upcoming summit is a more direct continuation of the engagement with the PM.

Such regional engagements that result in partnerships are extremely important for development among the states within a region (such as CARICOM) and with a non-dominant, non-exploitative external major or great (global) player like India. The Caribbean needs a strong, reliable partner to advocate for its development and to support domestic projects (with financing and technology) in each territory. India has been such an ideal partner, non-hegemonic and non-exploitative, championing interests of developing countries and providing much assistance to the region over the last several decades. It is not forgotten that India has been known to assist less developed countries globally with generous developmental assistance including during the critical Covid epidemic period. Indian vaccines and other anti-Covid materials regularly reached the region. Caricom territories have also been beneficiaries of other aspects of India’s generosity. Assistance by India was provided based on respect for sovereignty, good governance, transparency, and sustainability. Such assistance has been known to empower developing nations and not place them under debt burden as India’s interests are defined by progress and prosperity for all and not against the interests of any country. India’s growing diplomatic presence in the Caribbean will not threaten the interests of any dominant or external power as India’s foreign policy has been geared towards providing support to boost development and not dominate another country or threaten the interests of the dominant player. Any partnership with India will be based on shared values and interests and a rules-based international order that applies to all. With India, the Caribbean region has a genuine friend.

As has been his trademark at other regional forums, it is certain that the visiting Indian PM will announce a package of aid to CARICOM as an institution or forum and will express a willingness by India to enter into development agreements with each territory. Thus, CARICOM as a forum and each territory should make every effort to strengthen ties with India. The leader of each territory should reciprocate with agreements for mutual and symbiotic benefits.

Yours faithfully,

Vishnu Bisram

