Letter: Sorry is not good enough

Dear Editor,

The continued failure of the minister and his Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport has once again been on display. His failure to extend invitations to the Leader of the Opposition and members of the Opposition for the country’s 55th Republic Flag Raising Ceremony is yet another grievous affront to the principles of democracy and inclusivity, diminishing efforts to forge national unity.

This oversight, whether deliberate or negligent, is grossly unacceptable, especially on an occasion of such national significance, where every effort should be made to foster cohesion and togetherness among the people of our beloved republic.

It is imperative that this transgression be called out for what it is: a blatant disregard and disrespect for the fundamental tenets of national representation and a setback in our collective journey toward unity and reconciliation

The ministry’s statement, while acknowledging the oversight, does little to allay the concerns of the Opposition and the wider public. Their apology, however formal, cannot erase nor diminish the impact of their failure to ensure equitable participation in one of our nation’s most symbolic ceremonies. Such an egregious lapse underscores a deeper issue within the Ministry and the Office of the Director of Culture, an apparent inability or unwillingness to ensure that state functions truly embody the values of inclusivity, respect and the desired aim of truly achieving ”One Guyana.”

It is particularly disturbing that such an oversight occurred despite the evident efforts of His Excellency, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to promote and inculcate a sense of unity among all Guyanese. While more remains to be done in the quest for national cohesion, this incident only serves to undermine his leadership and tarnish the image of a government that seeks to build bridges among its people, but again I say, much more has to be done.

The embarrassment this has caused to the Office of the President is undeniable, and it is entirely avoidable that had due diligence, care, consideration, and maturity been exercised by the responsible entities.

This is not a trivial administrative blunder; it is an affront to the democratic process and to the very fabric of our nationhood. The Republic Flag Raising Ceremony is a solemn occasion that commemorates our country’s hard-won independence and sovereignty. It is a moment where political, ethnic, and social divisions should be set aside in favor of a unified vision of national pride and progress.

To exclude a significant and very important portion of our nation’s leadership from such an event is to send a dangerous and divisive message that some voices and perspectives are less valuable than others. This is a gross misrepresentation of the ideals upon which our Republic stands. One People One Nation One Destiny.

The Ministry’s assurance that “stringent measures will be implemented to prevent such oversights” is a little consolation taken with a grain of salt, given previous lapses. But the damage has already been done.

Empty assurances do not rectify the deep-seated concerns about the integrity of state functions and the inclusivity of our national celebrations. What is required is not just procedural amendments but a demonstrable commitment to ensuring that all stakeholders, regardless of political affiliation, are afforded the respect and recognition they deserve.

Going forward, we the people demand concrete action to rectify this matter and prevent similar occurrences in the future. A comprehensive review of the invitation process, greater transparency in event planning, and accountability for those responsible for this failure must be pursued, hence greater leadership.

Furthermore, an unequivocal commitment from the Ministry to engage all political actors in the planning and execution of national events is essential. The opposition will not accept a mere apology without tangible steps toward positive reform.

In the spirit of true national unity, let this incident serve as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue and responsible action. We want a unity Guyana where their is equally opportunities and prosperity for all and it is achievable without foreign intervention. Guyanese with responsibilities, inclusive and patriotic leadership can do it for ourselves.

The Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, as well as the Office of the Director of Culture, must recognize their important role not as gatekeepers of political exclusion but as stewards of our shared national heritage. Our Republic belongs to all Guyanese, and it is time to accept this undeniable and irrefutable fact.

It is imperative that all of our country’s national functions reflect this truth unequivocally. Anything less is a disservice to our democracy and an insult to the very fabric of our Republic.

Sincerely,

Jermaine Figueira, MP

