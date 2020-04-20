LETTER: Sanctions needed on ‘PNC cabal’

Dear Editor

Thank you for your coverage of our sanction petition on April 19. I want to make it clear that while I drafted the petition it has been a success so far through the courage of the 3800 persons who signed as of now. We are hoping to personally deliver 10000 signatures to Secretary Pompeo by the end of this week. Persons can sign by going to change.org and look for the petition to save democracy in Guyana.

As students of the self-determination movement we are conscious of the implications that sanctions will have on our sovereignty. However, we will gladly surrender some of our sovereighty to avert an outright civil war in Guyana. We pray that limited sanctions on the PNC cabal will prevent civil strife.

Sincerely,

Randy Depoo