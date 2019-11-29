Home latest news LETTER: Rodney CoI report ought to be made an election issue
Recent Articles
West Indies win inaugural Test vs Afghanistan on day 3
West Indies completed a comprehensive victory by nine wickets in the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday...
LETTER: Rodney CoI report ought to be made an election issue
Dear Editor, The Walter Rodney CoI report cannot truly be made “public” if it is unavailable in the library, university, the press, and bookstores. Parliament...
Billions needed for urgent repairs to sea defence or country could face major consequences...
The authorities would need billions of dollars within the next two years to execute urgent repairs to the country’s sea defence. Failure to do...
Road to First Oil: 4th ExxonMobil drillship arrives
On November 13, 2019, the fourth drillship, Noble Don Taylor operated by US oil giant ExxonMobil, arrived in Guyana to commence a one-year contract...
Use GuySuCo’s $30B bond to raise sugar workers’ wages – Jagdeo
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has invalidated Government’s claims that it cannot raise the wages of sugar workers, saying that adequate funds can be readily...
Police destroy 1800 cannabis plants, 30lbs dried ganja in Linden
As the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues its drug eradication exercise throughout the country, ranks stationed in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) on Tuesday...
Five wickets in six balls: Abhimanyu Mithun’s unique T20 record
Abhimanyu Mithun is having a domestic season to remember. First, he picked up a birthday hat-trick and a maiden List A five-wicket haul in...
GECOM’s needs to determine Parliament’s dissolution – Harmon
In September, President David Granger announced March 2, 2020, as the date for the hosting of the constitutionally-mandated General and Regional Elections; however, with...
More can be done to ensure sugar workers get salary increase – Jagdeo
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo believes the government can do more to ensure hundreds of workers in the sugar belt benefit from an increase in...
Woman charged for causing death of Policeman
Thirty-four-year-old Towana Clarke, of Lot 1919 Norton and Haley StreetS, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was on Thursday, charged with causing the death of Carl Roach, a...