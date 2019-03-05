Home latest news LETTER: President Granger should allow good sense to prevail and call date...
Jagdeo agrees to meet Granger in “one more good-faith attempt”
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has agreed to meet with President David Granger tomorrow in what he described as “one more good-faith attempt in the...
Police question Peter Ramsaroop about Charrandas Persaud’s departure from Guyana
...says political harassment at play Advisor to the People's Progressive Party, Peter Ramsaroop was today detained for more than eight hours by the Guyana Police Force...
GECOM CEO remains on sick leave
Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Keith Lowenfield remains on sick leave and was visibly absent from today’s statutory meeting. Last...
Jagdeo sets conditions for extending elections date beyond March 21
The Parliamentary Opposition has agreed to extend the deadline for national elections, but only if the David Granger – Administration adheres to certain requests,...
LETTER: President Granger should allow good sense to prevail and call date for elections
Dear Editor, It must be noted that based on the timeframe specified by GECOM for nominations day for any election, Guyana can be considered to...
Concacaf Nations League Countdown: Golden Jaguars to face Suriname’s Senior Men’s team in training...
The Guyana National Senior Men’s Team, commonly known as the Golden Jaguars, has completed a third training match against the Fruta Conquerors Football Club...
12 CSME member states sign on to Contingent Rights Protocol
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Member States which are participating in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) have all signed on to the Protocol on...
ODI series against England a glimpse of Windies’ greatness to come
By Brandon Corlette Universe Boss Chris Gayle had a record breaking home series against world number one-ranked England ODI team. Speaking to the media after...
Man arrested after robbing teacher outside of school
A 33-year-old man was apprehended by public-spirited citizens shortly after he robbed a young teacher outside of a school at Sophia, Greater Georgetown. As she...
Police to crack down on parking touts
Police will be clamping down on persons who are blocking off streets and parapets to force drivers to pay to park. This is according to...