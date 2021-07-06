Recent Articles
Pedestrian hospitalised after being struck down by car at Providence
A 20-year-old man is now hospitalised following an accident which occurred at around 22:46hrs on Monday at Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Injured...
Gran Colombia finds high-grade gold at Toroparu Project in Guyana
TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) (“Gran Colombia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce...
Special Covid-19 testing site for HIV patients
Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony says by the week’s end, HIV patients would be able to comfortably and discretely get their COVID-19 vaccinations. During...
MMA-ADA registers record high rental revenues from farmers
General Manager (acting) of the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA-ADA) Mahendranauth Ramjit said farmers in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) are demonstrating their commitment to...
4 Joint Services ranks facing causing death by dangerous driving charges
Four Joint Services ranks have been arraigned for causing death by dangerous driving charges thus far for 2021. These are Policeman Stephan Ramsay, Police...
Letter: Police were prevented from processing Henry cousins’ crime scene by protesters
Dear Editor, Please allow me space in your edition to express some thoughts on incidents of public disorder that occurred in Region No 5 during...
Suspended Paul Slowe wants Top Cop to disobey President’s order
Suspended Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Paul Slowe on Monday defied his suspension by Head of State Dr Irfaan Ali and wrote acting Police...
Rice farmer found dead at Reliance backdam; foul play suspected
A 29-year-old rice farmer of Mainstay Public Road, Essequibo Coast was today found dead in a backdam at Reliance in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). He has...
Man crushed to death by truck at Enmore
A goldsmith was last evening struck down and killed by a truck at Enmore, East Coast Demerara. He has been identified as 37-year-old Rajin Persad...
Haresh Singh murder: Police probing claims of livestream of PME by attorney
In light of new claims that Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry had live-streamed the post-mortem done on the bodies of Isaiah Henry and Joel Henry on...