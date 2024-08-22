Letter: How can we interpret the term “earning a livable wage”?

Dear Editor,

I am here reading the dailies, which speak to two persons who were caught by the police with guns and stolen goods. This is a common news item from the most populous region, and a stronghold of the Opposition in Guyana. Police records show that there are certain identifiable hotspots in the city, one such area being the suburban ward of Sophia.

There have been numerous incidents of robbery committed with the use of high-powered weapons, and many of these robberies have turned out to be fatal. There have to be measures put in place to stop this menace, and the time for that is now.

These notorious robberies have earned perpetrators the nickname “church boys”, or “Region 4’s church boys”, and the reason why such a good name is attached to such a reprehensible act is because, when they are caught, parents and political entities defend them on the basis that these are the wrong guys. The police are always holding innocent Black youths who are church boys, they say, and this is the first time they have ever been caught in such activities. These are some of the excuses that are made for these young bandits who terrorize, rob, and even kill innocent citizens for their hard-earned possessions.

Some even go the length to make the asinine excuse that times are hard and the boys can’t find jobs, which is the reason for them choosing armed robbery as a “viable option.” Well, I’d be damned; if that is the only option available to some of our youths, then I am forced to ask how the Chinese and Venezuelan refugees earn a living. They do not arm themselves and go about shooting and robbing civilians. I am talking about dirt poor Chinese and Venezuelans who pay rent (They do not own property), work an honest job, and get paid for the work done.

I hope the GTU is taking keen note of this when they come before the media and make these lofty speeches of earning a livable wage – that GTU notion of “earning a livable wage” which by dint of hard work and a positive outlook in life, the Chinese, Venezuelans and other nationalities are constantly dispelling.

Another option of Opposition forces is: take all the oil money and give the people, and “thiefing gon stop.” They are shouting from the top of the roof, “Tek de oil money and give poor people! After all, Guyanese punishing.” Well, haven’t they heard that the oil money is being given in cash grants for start-up small businesses? Yes, monies are given, not lent, for persons to start earning a livable wage, and I must say many are taking advantage of those opportunities. Government has also put in place short-term employment for thousands of workers, by which people can earn a living.

The point I am making is that there are numerous openings wherein one can earn a decent living, and categorically speaking, armed robbery is not one of them.

I close by calling to our remembrance the way Granger’s Coalition addressed the unemployment situation in Guyana. After having fired thousands of workers when they came into power, he was hard pressed to give a sensible answer to the people, so he promptly advocated that persons get into business by selling plantain chips and cookup rice. Note well that this is good small business entrepreneurship; however, Granger was addressing university graduates when he came up with that manifesto.

Now, think about it: has President Ali or, greater still, VP Jagdeo made such a proposal to the nation in 2024? Just take a cold, hard, educated look into what I’ve said.

Respectfully,

Neil Adams

