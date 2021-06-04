Letter: Heartened by efforts to address conduct of elections officials

Dear Editor,

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) welcomes efforts by a section of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to address, at last, the unbecoming conduct of Chief Elections Officer, alas meaningfully, Mr Keith Lowenfield; Deputy Chief Elections Officer, Ms Roxanne Myers; and Region #4 Returning Officer Mr Clairmont Mingo during the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The Federation, on several occasions, had advanced that serious actions should be taken against these three (3) individuals.

The trio were at the centre of the elections controversy which engulfed the nation for five (5) months. We hold that had they and their sponsors succeeded, the gains our nation recorded since the restoration of democracy would have vanished, as Guyana would have been seen as a pariah in the democratic world.

The conduct of GECOM officials represented probably the most naked attack on our democracy and the rights of our people. It is our view that personnel of such character should be nowhere close to the elections machinery ever again.

The three, by their conduct, have, in our view, demonstrated a lack of impartiality. They have shown not only Guyanese, but indeed the world, the depths they would descend to thwart the will of the Guyanese people. Their flagrant disrespect to decisions of the Court and the Commission ought not to be countenanced. As a law-abiding, democratic, and freedom-loving society, such behaviour is simply intolerable, and they must be held responsible for their actions.

We trust that good sense would prevail, and the Commission would act decisively. We hold that it would send a strong message and signal that there is no tolerance for individuals and/or groupings who seek to besmirch our democratic character.

At this time, too, we reiterate our previously expressed sentiments for electoral reform that would promote an accountable, unambiguous, and transparent elections machinery. The FITUG would, at an appropriate time, make its views on these matters known.

Sincerely,

Federation of

Independent Trade

Unions of Guyana

(FITUG)