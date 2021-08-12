Letter: GECOM must waste no time

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Elections Commission must finally let go of Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Meyers, and Region 4 Officer Mortimer Mingo.

The way is clear, with the court action removed or stopped. After all, Stabroek News of 10th August 2021 reported that “Granting permission to discontinue the proceedings and discharging the interim injunction previously imposed against the Commission, Justice Barlow declared the matter ended.”

GECOM has no more excuses, and no legal or administrative thing that it must do except for firing the trio. GECOM commissioners Sase Gunraj and Bibi Shadick, as well as the other Commissioner, can vote on the motion.

Since the election fiasco, they should have exited GECOM. I am feverishly waiting to hear when they are terminated. GECOM needs to breathe freely again and move forward.

The local government elections depend on the trio’s departure. This election will take place under new management and watchful eyes.

The Opposition Commissioners have held the process up for far too long.

Let them go!

Regards,

Suraj Singh