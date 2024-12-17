Letter: First Lady’s re-energised office and tangible benefits

Dear Editor,

In recent days, the First Lady’s Ball has sparked a flurry of opinions, many of which seem to miss the broader picture of the work being done by the Office of the First Lady. From a brand and development perspective, the First Lady, Arya Ali, has re-energised her office in meaningful ways, bringing tangible benefits to the people of Guyana. Her initiatives have been impactful, unbiased, and geared toward improving the lives of countless Guyanese.

While some may criticise events like the First Lady’s Ball as elitist or exclusive, we must recognise them for what they are—effective fundraising mechanisms. Globally, similar events such as the Met Gala bring together individuals of influence and affluence to raise significant sums for charitable causes. These gatherings are not about flaunting wealth but about using it to fuel impactful initiatives. The funds raised go directly toward programmes and projects that uplift those in need.

The First Lady has championed numerous initiatives, including the Menstrual Hygiene Project, which distributes free sanitary products to school aged girls, and the Inclusivity Programme, which funds playgrounds designed for differently-abled children, all of which require significant financial backing. These programmes would not have been possible without innovative and proactive fundraising strategies. Let us not forget that fundraising events like the First Lady’s Ball not only generate resources but also create awareness and inspire others to contribute. People need to understand that these mechanisms work because they appeal to human nature—people are drawn to glamour, prestige, and the opportunity to give back in ways that feel celebratory and meaningful.

At the end of the day, how individuals choose to spend their money is their prerogative. If attendees at the Ball or similar events enjoy champagne and fine dining while contributing to initiatives that positively impact the lives of everyday Guyanese, why should this be a point of contention? The reality is, if the First Lady had done nothing to raise funds, the criticism would likely be even harsher.

As a society, we must shift our focus from skepticism to understanding. Instead of criticising the methods, let’s give credit where it’s due and support those working tirelessly to create a brighter future for Guyana.

Sincerely,

Nicholas Yearwood

Strategic Brand Planners

--- ---