Letter: Benefits from Modi’s Visit

Dear Editor,

A monetary value can’t be placed on the trip. Guyana expended on security and entertainment and local transport and probably received more (in gifts, like grants) than was incurred, making it a net gain. It was a historic visit, only the second by an Indian PM, with the last being Srimati Indira Gandhi in 1968. (Two Indian Vice Presidents were guests of the state) but none were accorded the kind of publicity and world attention and not received the kind of tribute and respect bestowed on Shri Narendra Modi ji). The global media coverage itself was worth millions.

Guyana has had close relations with India for the last 186 years. Modi’s visit offered both countries a very unique opportunity to reflect on their longstanding relationship, take stock of the past and take steps towards the future of an even stronger partnership. This visit further cements ties with India which has been a key development partner going back since 1966 when Guyana gained independence.

Credit goes to the various individuals who worked behind the scenes to visit happen, not the least being diplomats, business people, and lobbyists like Ravi Dev, myself, and others. Special mention must be made of the roles of the present High Commissioner to Guyana Dr. Amit S Telang and his predecessor Dr. K.J Srinivas. The latter played a key role in the visits of President Irfaan and Vice President Jagdeo to India in 2023, taking the relationship to its highest and most rewarding level; Prime Minister Mark Phillips also visited India last year. (Forbes Burnham and David Granger visited India earlier).

Dr Srinivas was also the promoter of Irfaan being selected as Chief Guest at the 2023 edition of PBD; Jagdeo was Chief Guest at PBD 2004. There was intense lobbying by the Indo-Guyanese diaspora like myself for the selection of both as well as Donald Ramotar (2015) as Chief Guest; HC Venkatachalam Mahalingham did the honour of bringing the two nations even closer.

Many history-making events occurred during Modi’s two days visit – the various visits to monuments (Promenade Gardens to pay tribute to Gandhi’s statue and Swami Dayanand, Monument Gardens to pay tribute to the Indian indentured labourers or girmityas, SVN school to pay tribute to the Swami that founded it, address to the Parliament, engaging Caricom heads, addressing the Indian diaspora at the national cultural centre that was built with the Indian Immigrant Fund, holding bilateral discussions and making agreements, and having private engagements with old student friends going back to the 1970s when Modi met Guyanese and Trinidadians in India and others he met at conferences in USA and Trinidad (two visits), and in a private visit to Guyana in August 2000.

Lamp posts from the city to the airports and to the places where Modi visited were decked out with flags of India and Guyana and several Posters of Modi and President Ali. The Marriot also had a huge poster welcoming PM Modi. Diaspora turned up in large numbers giving him a rousing welcome, singing Vande Mataram and chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ at the airport and hotel and several stops. The PM engaged Guyanese at all encounters. Modi praised the Indian community for their connection with roots, language, faith, and culture. It is truly commendable how Indians remain connected to their culture and roots after separation from another land for 186 years.

Modi thanked the Government and the people of Guyana for the Order of Excellence honour bestowed on him, dedicating it to Indo-Guyanese people who have played a key role over the last 186 years in the special and enduring bond between the two countries. Modi also praised Indo-Guyanese for their role in the struggle for freedom and democracy, and he referred to Guyana as a strident democracy. He referred to the historical and cultural links between the two nations. Indian migrants (indentured laborers) settled in Guyana since 1838.

India considers Guyana an important ally. India historically has helped Guyana develop. India is the largest foreign aid donor and provider of technical assistance, much more than Western powers. India was and is always willing and available to aid Guyana. And the visiting PM committed to providing more assistance to Guyana. India would also like to purchase Guyanese oil at market prices for which there has not been a commitment.

In their discussions, Irfaan and Modi reviewed the close and multifaceted development partnership between the two countries and expressed satisfaction at the progress in key sectors including capacity building, infrastructure, transfer of technology, health care, climate action, agriculture, education, soft loans and line of credit, information technology, defense, and more. The value of these can’t be calculated.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to deepen cooperation in multilateral forums as well as regionally and between the two countries. It is noted that India has the second highest investment in Guyana, just behind China, leaving out oil investment (from the USA). India is involved in road and stadium construction and private projects, as well as in other state-funded economic activities. Indians are consultants on gas-to-shore projects and provide technical assistance on specific projects. India is also helping with the digitizing of records. And India has offered to help train cricketers (male and female).

The visit was an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries and more was achieved. Critical cooperation between India and Guyana is expected to grow along with loans, technical assistance, and training of Guyanese. The visit is much appreciated by the Guyana people! Guyana and CARICOM can never repay Modi for the benefits received.

Thanking the government of Guyana and the Indian Diaspora for the vibrant welcome, PM Modi extends personal gratitude and the people and the government of India.

Yours,

Dr Vishnu Bisram

--- ---