Letter: “Apologies for what” – arrogant retort

Dear Editor

“Apologies for what” is being asked? For several things, like, having the country go all the way to CCJ regarding 33 is not the half of 65 and causing the delay in the holding of elections by the constitutional due date following the successful passage of NCM in 2018.

Apologies for what? For the several shenanigans orchestrated by the Coalition, of which your party was a partner, knowing full well the outcome of the elections. This makes your party complicit in the attempt to derail democracy for five long months. An attempt which was blatant as it was transparent.

Apologies for what? So the party can remove the stain and stigma of having been associated and linked with doings of a bygone era, even as it rings a new mantra, ‘Better must come’.

Better can only come after apologies for what went wrong in 2020 are first made and not denied and swept under the tattered rug, but is acknowledged and dealt with openly and honestly. Not with the arrogant retort ‘apologies for what’?

These are the first things which must be done in the long apologies for what journey.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed

--- ---