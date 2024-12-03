“Let’s spend these holidays utilising local produce, food and talent” – Pres. Ali

As the Christmas Holiday season approaches, President Dr Irfaan Ali has called for Guyanese citizens to embrace local products and traditions throughout the month of festivities.

On Monday evening, the highly anticipated Annual One Guyana Christmas Village was officially launched on Main Street, Georgetown. At the opening ceremony of the event patrons were treated to musical renditions and dances by several local talents.

Delivering feature remarks at the event was Head of State President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who highlighted that for the first time the annual One Guyana Christmas Village will feature a Guyana Supermarket, where small and medium sized businesses will be given the opportunity to market and sell their products. In this regard President Ali urged Guyanese citizens to utilise local produce, and products as the season festivities continue.

“This year, I am particularly delighted and I want to congratulate the Ministry of Tourism, for putting up our first Guyana supermarket at Christmas time, where our small and medium sized enterprises will be showcasing and selling all of their items. So tonight, we are going to start a month of celebrating who we are, celebrating the family of Guyanese, but celebrating also our local produce, our local product.”

President Ali added, “and I want to encourage as many of you this Christmas. Let us spend these holidays utilizing as far as possible our local produce, our local food, our local culture, and our local talent. Let us truly make this year’s Christmas celebration a celebration of who we are, the great vibrant Guyanese people.”

President, Ali also highlighted that the Christmas village over the years has positioned itself as a Guyanese staple throughout the holiday season. He added that the village promotes unity and love among the Guyanese population.

“The Christmas village is now a staple. It is now part of the Guyanese Christmas experience. Transforming Main Street into a national street of unity, a street of love, a street of peace, a street in which we celebrate our food, we celebrate our culture, we celebrate our identity, and we celebrate our uniqueness. Because our Christmas celebration is unique It is different from the rest of the world.”

Moreover, the Head of state revealed that due to robust policies and interventions made by the government throughout the year, the tourism sector in Guyana has seen significant growth in 2024. On this point the Head of State revealed that come 2025 the tourism sector will reach its all-time.

“Next year is going to be a year of immense energy, continuation of the transformation. But next year is a year in which our tourism jet will take off and we are going to ensure that the calendar of events will expand our tourism footprint and we’re bringing more traffic into Guyana to ensure the hotel rooms are filled, to ensure that the bread and breakfast facilities are filled, to ensure that next year collectively we work on championing the prosperity for each other and of each other.”

Additionally, President Ali revealed that annual Joint Services Old Year’s celebration, will no longer be held at the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Camp Ayanganna base. He revealed that this year’s proceedings will also take place on Main Street.

“This year, we’re going to welcome 2025 a bit different the Chief of Defense Staff, Commissioner of Police, our Head of the Fire Service and Prison Service, the men and women in uniform have decided that this year we’re going to have one big family holiday night right here on Main Street. We’re going to fill every square inch of Main Street and we’re going to ring in 2025 together here on Main Street with the grandest, largest holiday night party.”

--- ---