Lethem residents receive land titles

Several residents of Lethem, Region 9, are now in possession of their land title, following a simple handing over exercise earlier today (Friday) at the Amerindian Hostel.

Minister of Housing and Water, Colin Croal, CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Andre Ally, and a team from the Ministry are currently at the Amerindian Hostel, conducting an outreach.

Throughout the day residents can have surveying issues addressed and all other housing matters.

(CH&PA photos)