Lethem man arrested for smuggling beer from Brazil

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday intercepted a Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) resident over 250 cases of beer that were smuggled from neighbouring Brazil.

According to reports from the agency, the suspect (name given) was found with some 251 cases of the smuggled beer near Guyana’s border with Brazil.

CANU said its ranks were conducting a routine operation in the Region, when they intercepted the Lethem man loading the smuggled cases of beers onto the tray of his pick-up truck. The smuggled items were concealed under a clump of bushes at an area near the Guyana/Brazil Border.

The smuggled articles and the suspect have all been handed over to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) for further investigation.

CANU said on Sunday that it “will continue to conduct surveillance operations and provide support for its fellow inter-agencies to minimise and eradicate illicit narcotic and related activities Nationwide.”