Lethem hotel owner slapped with narcotics possession charges

The owner of a hotel in Lethem, Region Nine was earlier today arraigned with the possession of over $27 million worth of ganja and cocaine when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

44-year-old Marlon Jarvis of Tabatinga, Lethem pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on April 3, he had 53.4 kilograms of Cannabis and 1.59kilograms of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The charge was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

However, the police have also contended that the businessman gave a friend $180,000 to have the narcotics charged brought against him dropped.

Attorney-at-Law Jerome Khan made an application for bail to be granted but the request was denied and as such, Jarvis was remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to the Lethem Magistrate’s Court.