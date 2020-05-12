Lethem COVID-19 patient reportedly came into contact with several persons …RHO ups ‘contact tracing’

The Lethem (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo) COVID-19 patient who escaped from the Lethem Regional Hospital during heavy downfall at about 6:00h on Tuesday was captured in Bonfim, Brazil.

The man has been identified as Hamlet Da Silva. He holds dual citizenship; Brazil and Guyana.

Based on information received, after escaping from the Regional Hospital, the man entered Brazil via illegal crossing and was immediately nabbed by police in that country. He was subsequently taken to a health facility in Brazil.

During an interview with INews, Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Naail Uthman stated that doctors within the Region are currently in contact with health authorities in Brazil.

Da Silva was being treated for malaria in Brazil, but after his condition worsened he visited the Lethem Regional Hospital and was immediately put in isolation after he displayed severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The RHO told INews that at present the hospital is doing contact tracing given that the man would have come in contact with several other persons.

“We are all trying to deal with contract tracing and that is what we are doing right now because this man came into contact with several persons,” Dr Uthman stated.

On Monday, caretaker Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence confirmed that Da Silva was tested positive for the virus. (Shemar Alleyne)