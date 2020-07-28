Lethem businessman found dead

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Eon Caddock, the owner of Bush Master Tourism Company in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

His body was found on Monday in the vicinity of Culvert City, Lethem.

Reports indicate that the police at Lethem received information from an anonymous caller, informing that the body was seen lying on the roadway.

At the time of the discovery, the man was lying face down, clad in a grey and brown jersey along with a pair of red trousers and multi-coloured running shoes. Upon inspection, the detectives discovered a scratch on the man’s left side cheek.

The body was escorted to the Lethem Regional Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

The victim is said to be a British national who has been living in Guyana for the past 25 years.

Reports are that he would normally be seen jogging in the said vicinity on a daily basis.

An investigation is underway.