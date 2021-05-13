Let us become vessels of peace – Ali in Eid ul Fitr Message

Eid-ul Fitr 2021 Message of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak, Eid Mubarak!

I extend greetings to all Guyanese, especially my fellow Muslim Brothers and Sisters on this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, on behalf of my family and the Government.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a period of prayers, fasting and peace.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for prayers, exchanging best wishes and helping the needy.

These acts of devotion, kindness, love and concern help to contribute to a culture of understanding and peace.

The Holy Quran says, “When you enter houses, offer greetings of peace upon each other, a greeting from Allah, blessed and good.”

Peace is a virtue engrained in our hearts and a gift to be shared. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) urged us all to live as brothers and sisters, respecting and honouring one another.

Peace among men and women is built on respect for and understanding and tolerance towards each other. Peace within society is predicated on justice. And peace between states and peoples must be underscored by respect for religious rights, freedom and democracy.

At this time, we note with extreme concern the violence which has erupted in the Middle East. Guyana urges restraint. It also uses this opportunity to restate its long-standing position urging respect for the right of the Palestinians to self-determination and to a homeland.

Peace begins in our hearts, in how we treat those dearest and nearest to us. It extends to our fellow human beings and to our society. Let us therefore become vessels of peace.

On this holy festival of Eid-ul- Fitr, I urge that we all continue to strive for greater peace in the world – in our homes, communities and institutions, and between states.

So, to families out there, my fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters, let us use the lessons of Ramadan to strengthen us, to make us more courageous and to add to our resolve to come together as humanity; to love each other as brothers and sisters; to give more to the needy; to care more for each other; to care more about our neighbours and this will translate into better societies, better communities and indeed, a better country

A joyous and blessed Eid- ul-Fitr to all! Eid Mubarak!

Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of Guyana