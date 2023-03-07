Let us be motivated by what this colourful festival signifies – PPP in Phagwah Message 

See full statement from the Peoples Progressive Party:

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend Phagwah greetings to all Guyanese, especially the Hindu community.

Phagwah has become a national occasion that Guyanese from all spheres of society look forward to, not just for the excitement it brings, but also for the opportunity it affords in coming together through interaction and sharing in the spirit of what it truly represents.

The diverse colours associated with this festival symbolizes the commencement of the spring season and epitomizes our nation’s rich diversity.

As Guyanese celebrate the PPP urges that we be inspired by the significance of the occasion which speaks to, amongst others, the triumph of good over evil – a relevant reflection of how our country and people navigated and overcame various challenges.

Let us be motivated by what this colourful festival signifies and be encouraged in the hope that, through resoluteness in the face of adversity and despondency, the messages of Phagwah speaks to truth inevitably prevailing.

As Guyanese mark the occasion, our Party once again extends best wishes and urges caution, tolerance, and respect in the celebrations.

Shubh Holi to all!

--- ---