Leopold Street youth remanded for setting fire to vulcanizing shop and houses

A 22-year-old resident of Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown was today remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when he appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to face charges of arson.

Calvin Lawrence was not required to plead to the charges and he was remanded until July 21.

The first charge states that on June 24, 2021, at Lot 1 George Street, Werk-en-Rust, he unlawfully and maliciously set fire to house valued $18M, containing articles valued $6M, property of Collin Bentley.

It is also alleged that on June 24, 2021, at Lot 1 George Street, Werk-en-Rust, he unlawfully and maliciously set fire to a house valued $38M, owned by Nalini Baboolall, containing articles valued $16M belonging to Kevin Phillips.

And thirdly, it is also alleged that on June 24, 2021, at Lot 1 George Street, Werk-en-Rust, he unlawfully and maliciously set fire to a house valued $250M containing articles amounting to $30M, property of Hardat Maniram.

Over a dozen persons, including Venezuelan migrants were left homeless after the early morning fire destroyed the three buildings.