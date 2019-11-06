Leonora teen’s body fished out of Atlantic Ocean

The body of a 19-year-old lad of Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was Monday morning fished out of the Atlantic Ocean.

Dead is Manual Alexandro.

INews understands that on Monday at about 10:15h, Alexandro left home in the company of his sister’s husband, with the intention of helping his brother-in-law bail water out of his boat.

The boat was some 10 feet away from the shoreline and as such, the duo had no choice but to swim towards the vessel.

However, according to the young man’s brother-in-law, when he arrived at the boat, he realised that Alexandro was not in sight.

The older man stated that the last time he saw the lad was when they were swimming in close proximity of each other.

He said that since he arrived at the boat first, he assumed Alexandro was behind him.

According to him, immediately shouted the young man’s name numerous times hoping that he would receive an answer.

The man told Police that he swam back to the shore while looking in every direction for his brother-in-law.

By the time he got to the shoreline, he rushed to their home to notify relatives about the situation.

The teen family immediately formed a search party and began combing the area.

However, teen’s relatives were inconsolable when they eventually located his body in the water and realized that he was not breathing.

After fishing the teen’s body out of the Atlantic Ocean, they made several attempts to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

They then contacted the police and ranks went to the scene. Alexandro was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is ongoing.