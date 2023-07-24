Leguan Stelling nearing completion

Works on the Leguan Stelling are nearing wrapping up and the entire project is expected to be completed next month.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Monday told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the remaining works on the bridge will be completed shortly, noting that “the light is at the end of the tunnel now.”

Minister Edghill said the last set of concrete casting of the northern section of the stelling was completed on Saturday.

“The entire deck for the stelling is now cast,” he relayed.

The modern linkspan bridge that will facilitate the embarking and disembarking of passengers and vehicles between the stelling and ferry is already manufactured. This is slated to be transported to the site and assembled shortly.

The remaining works also include the installation of lights and guard rails around the stelling.

“This will be wrapped up no later than one month. I wanted this stelling to be completed since 2020 but…we are wrapping up,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, the project undertaken by S. Maraj Contracting Service consists of two components geared at achieving the complete rehabilitation of the timber structure, and the expansion of the stelling platform, through the construction of the reinforced concrete stelling that will be adjacent and adjoining to the existing structure.

All of the rehabilitation works on the existing timber carriageway have been completed and that work involves the replacement of deteriorated foundation piles.

The new reinforced concrete section of the stelling will be constructed on 228 prestressed concrete piles and will measure some 160 by 130 ft.

These components will significantly contribute to the seamless connection between the island of Leguan and Georgetown, as they will improve accessibility, streamline transportation, and create opportunities for economic growth and development in the region.

