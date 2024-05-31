Leguan motorcyclist killed after crashing into GPL pole

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 03:20 hrs this morning (Friday) on Enterprise public road, Leguan Island, which resulted in the death of 23-year-old motorcyclist Vickash Singh.

Singh, a resident of Leguan, was ‘driving’ his motorcycle (Registration #CK 2275) at the time.

Enquiries disclose that motorcycle #CK 2275 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast rate when Singh, who was not wearing a safety helmet at the time, lost control of his motorcycle and ended up on the western parapet where the front portion collided with a GPL pole.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist received head and other injuries. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Leguan Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. The body is at the Leguan Hospital’s Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

--- ---