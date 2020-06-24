Leguan man dies after crashing into culvert

A father of two is now dead after he crashed into a culvert at Blenheim, Leguan Island on Wednesday morning.

Dead is 24-year-old Phillip Sooklall.

According to information received, the incident occurred just about 00:35h Wednesday morning. Residents indicated that Sooklall was riding one of his friend’s motorcycle heading home when he crashed into the culvert.

He is suspected to have received severe head injuries. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leguan Cottage Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.