Legendary musician Dave Martins cremated

Legendary musician David Anthony Martins was cremated on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at a private funeral service at the Kaashi Dhaam Crematorium, Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The iconic artiste was lauded as an ‘Icon of Caribbean Identity’ by President Dr Irfaan Ali who noted that Martins’ legacy will continue to form connections with generations to come through his music, selfless contributions to the cultural sector and his ability to foster national unity.

“We know that this man is not a national asset, every single regional leader as young, as experienced and as young, they all are acquainted with Dave and they see him as a regional man, they value him as a regional man,” the President said in his sentiments expressed at the funeral.

The singer of the “anthem” ‘Not a Blade of Grass’ died on Sunday, leaving a profound legacy of musical excellence and cultural contribution. His ability to capture the essence of Caribbean life and culture in his lyrics attracted love from everyone who heard him sing.

President Ali reminisced on many occasions when the iconic singer graced events with his presence, showcasing his love for Guyana. He lauded his lyrics for addressing issues without being offensive. “Whilst the music was a strong message, it was not offensive. It was meant to whip up nationalistic sentiment, to hold that sentiment and to raise the temperature to a defensive stance for all of us to understand that we’re defending something that belongs to all of us,” the Head of State said.

This, he noted allowed the singer to connect with current, past and future generations of Guyanese.

Born in 1949, Martins was best known as the leader of the band The Tradewinds. His journey in music began in the 1960s, and over the decades, he became synonymous with the vibrant sounds of Caribbean music, particularly Soca and Calypso.

“In celebrating his life, we honour the footprints he has left on our culture, his words that will continue to inspire and his melodies that will never fade from our collective consciousness. Dave Martins is a very special and irreplaceable part of our nationhood,” President Ali said.

The iconic musician was lauded by his wife Annette Arjoon and children Alex and Victoria Arjoon as an excellent husband and father.

Annette spoke of the first time she met Dave 15 years ago and married after just one year. With tears, she said, “I was really blessed to have him in my life and to have 15 years of absolute joy and happiness and solitude and today he is in a good place surrounded by friends and family all of you I know love him dearly.”

Alex and Victoria both shared that while Martins was known as a musician, he was a remarkable and incredible father figure. “His incredible wits, his humour and his love for my mom is something I would cherish forever,” Victoria said.

Also addressing those gathered at Tuesday’s solemn ceremony was Ret’d Major General Joseph Singh who shared a close relationship with Martins. He “has served his country with dignity, honour, with love as reflected in his over 300 songs that he produced,” Singh said.

He added that Martins was able to “reach across divides politicians dream to,” as he brought Guyanese together in a patriotic manner while fights for its sovereignty.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jnr. in his remarks said it is difficult to ever say good bye to such an exceptional person. “He will never be forgotten. He must never be forgotten and his work and his love through you must also live on forever,” the Minister noted.

