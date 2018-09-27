“Legend” slapped with wounding charge

Neil Roberts, also known as “Legend”, who reportedly wounded a Region One (Barima-Waini) man was on Wednesday released on $70,000 bail and ordered to stay away from the Virtual Complainant (VC).

Roberts, 19, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied that on September 20, at Quarry-top, Port Kaituma, North West District, Region One, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Dondie Bumbary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The prosecution is contending that on September 20, 2018, the VC had gone to a shop in the area to purchase cigarettes when he saw the defendant slapping his cousin. As such, he intervened, and a scuffle ensued. Roberts then left the scene.

According to the prosecution’s case, some five minutes later the defendant returned with a cutlass and dealt the VC several chops about his arm. The VC was taken to the regional hospital where he was admitted. He suffered 10-centimetre lacerations to his right shoulder. Roberts was later arrested and charged.

In granting bail, Chief Magistrate McLennan instructed the defendant to stay 50 feet away from the VC. The matter was adjourned to November 6, 2018, at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.