Learning materials distributed to Ruimveldt children

The Department of Education Georgetown recently distributed worksheets and other learning materials to children in West and East Ruimveldt.

Some of the areas targeted include ‘Front Road’ and ‘Back Circle’.

The Ministry of Education has been visiting communities ensuring that learners are engaged even as schools remain closed for the majority of the school population.

The Education Ministry has also been erecting chalkboards in communities so that children can be engaged daily as teachers continue to ensure those boards have work for learners.

Added to these the MoE has been facilitating

timetabled lessons on the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC) for all grades on a daily basis.(Ministry of Education’s Public Relations Department)