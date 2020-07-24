Leading environmental consultants enter partnership to provide support to Guyana’s oil sector

ERM Guyana Inc., an affiliate of ERM, a leading sustainability consultancy, announced that it has entered an agreement with Guyana-based Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) to formalise the relationship between the two entities to provide environmental and socioeconomic support in Guyana, with a particular focus on the oil and gas industry.

ERM and EMC have a long history working together and the organisations have most recently collaborated on a number of environmental impact assessments for new oil and gas developments in Guyana, as well as several multi-year environmental and socioeconomic studies.

This agreement represents a mutual commitment to improve both organisations’ technical capacity through close collaboration, and in so doing continue to strengthen this successful partnership while bringing additional value to clients in Guyana and the wider region.

This agreement facilitates continued investment in building local capabilities and supporting the local economy.

Commenting on the arrangement, Shyam Nokta, EMC’s Managing Director said “As Guyana’s oil and gas sector grows and expands, it is essential that international experience is combined with local knowledge and expertise to provide the support and services needed. This partnership between ERM and EMC provides this opportunity.”

Carlos Pereyra, ERM’s Latin America & Caribbean CEO and President of ERM Guyana, Inc. said, “ERM and EMC have successfully partnered for many years and we now want to build on that success together for the benefit of our clients and the local economies such a partnership will help develop.”