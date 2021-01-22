LBI man held at gunpoint, robbed of car, $8M

A 26-year-old man of La Bonne Intention Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara was on Thursday afternoon robbed of his motorcar, his cellular phone, and some eight million dollars in cash.

Kevin Gildharie had parked his car at Mon Repos Pasture, ECD at around 16:30hrs when he was approached by a man wearing a face mask.

The perpetrator then held on to him but as the victim was trying to free himself, the assailant whipped out a handgun and struck the man to his neck.

The suspect then took away the man’s phone and cash, and then drove off with the motorcar, which is silver grey in colour.

Investigations are ongoing.