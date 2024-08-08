Lawyer found dead in car

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲-𝐚𝐭-𝐋𝐚𝐰 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐋𝐚𝐲𝐧𝐞

Police are investigating the alleged murder committed on Richard Layne, a 35-year-old Attorney-at-Law who resided at Lot 183 Century Palm Gardens, D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown, which occurred between 21:30 and 22:13 hrs last night (Wednesday) at the said address.

Enquiries revealed that Layne lived at the above address with his friend Tony Sulker, a 29-year-old Police Sergeant.

According to Layne’s cousin, Michael Harden, a 30-year-old from Eccles, East Bank Demerara, at about 19:00hrs last night he went to Layne’s home and they were hanging out, and at the time Tony Sulker was at home.

He said while there, Layne had an urge for Starbucks coffee, and as a result, they both left in Michael Harden’s motor car, PHH 4943, for Starbucks at MovieTowne, ECD.

After purchasing the coffee, they (Harden and Layne) returned to Layne’s home at about 19:15 hrs. At that time, Sulker was asleep in his room on the upper flat of the house.

Harden said he and his cousin were hanging out on the veranda until about 20:17 hrs when he left for his residence in Eccles. Prior to leaving, he claimed he made sure that Layne locked both gates to the house and yard, which have automatic locks. He also observed Layne’s car, a Jaguar with number plate PYY 2850, parked in the garage.

Meanwhile, according to Tony Sulker, on the date in question, at about 22:00 hrs, he got up from his bed to use the washroom and then went to the kitchen. While in the kitchen, he looked through a window, and saw Layne’s car parked on the bridge of the premises. Layne was sitting in the driver seat in a ‘slumped position’ and was motionless.

On seeing this, he immediately ran outside and attempted to open the car doors, but they were all locked. He then called Layne’s 66-year-old mother, who lives in Campbellville, and on her arrival, they both tried opening the car doors but were unsuccessful. Sulker said Layne’s mother then instructed him to break the driver-side door glass, which he did using a hammer; they then observed that Layne appeared to be bleeding from a wound to his neck. As a result, they called an ambulance and also contacted the police.

The ambulance service responded and Layne was pronounced dead by a Doctor on duty at the GPHC.

The scene was processed and photographed by detectives. The deceased was seen clad in grey short pants, a grey and black jersey and brown slippers. Two wounds were observed on Layne’s neck. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Several persons in the area were questioned, and CCTV cameras were seen in the area, which will be viewed. Investigations are in progress.

--- ---