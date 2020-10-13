Lawrence arrested as police probe into electoral fraud continues

Moments after arriving at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning in relation to allegations of electoral fraud, Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Volda Lawrence has been arrested and she remains detained.

This is according to her Attorney Nigel Hughes who told reporters that Lawrence was arrested in relation to the activities at the Office the Returning Officer for Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) where attempts where made declare a fraudulent results for that district.

Lawrence voluntarily appeared at the CID Headquarters, Eve Leary today for questioning.

Lawrence was supposed to report to the CID on Monday but requested to do so today instead.

Since last Saturday, Police had asked that she present herself with respect to the allegations against her but this did not materialise.

The Police Force is currently probing allegations of attempts to rig the March 2 elections after receiving formal reports back in August.