Latchmie Rahamat appointed new GNBA Chair

The Office of the Prime Minister has announced the appointment of the new Board of Directors of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) by President Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, pursuant to the Broadcast Act No. 17 of 2011.

Attorney at Law, Ms. Latchmie Rahamat has been appointed Chairman of the new board.

The other members of the board are:

1. Mr. Carlton James – Specialist in Communication and Public Policy

2. Ms. Sadie Amin – Attorney-at-Law

3. Mr. Robert Mohamed – Broadcaster & Radio Frequency Communication Engineer

4. Mr. Jason Abdulla – Digital Communications Specialist

5. Darryl Akeung – Information Technology Specialist

6. Opposition Nominee – To be nominated by Leader of the Opposition

7. Head of the Telecommunications Agency (ex-officio)

The Guyana National Broadcasting Authority is the legal body in Guyana with the responsibility to regulate, monitor, protect, improve and maintain the highest standards of broadcasting in Guyana.

The selection of such a diverse and experienced board is indicative of Government’s commitment to ensuring professionalism, equity and high standards in the broadcast industry in Guyana.