‘Last Call’…Final flight for stranded Canadians departs Guyana today

The Canadian High Commission in Georgetown has facilitated what is likely to be the last humanitarian direct flight from Guyana to Canada, today.

In a social media post on Thursday, the High Commission explained that “the second flight, originally scheduled for Monday, April 27 is now cancelled by Global Affairs Canada due to lack of numbers. This means the April 24 WestJet Flight is the LAST direct flight returning to Canada. Please book immediately.”

The WestJet flight is scheduled to depart the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at 15:30h.

Earlier in the day, Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjee, in a virtual message, urged stranded Canadians to book their flights if they want to return to Toronto during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Please book this flight as soon as possible because tickets sell out very quickly. This is likely your last flight to Canada,” she stated.

Canadians who want to capitalise on this flight are to purchase their tickets online at westjet.com and ensure that their travel documents are in order.

The airline will permit each passenger on this flight one standard carry-on item and one 23-kg (50 lb) piece of checked luggage.

Additionally, persons flying home today are mandated to wear face masks and are expected to bring their own face covering.

Upon arrival in Canada, they are also required to undergo a 14-day mandatory self-isolation.

Meanwhile, High Commissioner Chatterjee advised those who opted to remain in Guyana to ensure that they ‘shelter in place’ and “take all possible precautions against COVID”.

Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance in Guyana should call the High Commission of Canada in Georgetown at +592-608-7012 or 592-688-3578.

Today’s flight is the third direct flight that the Canadian High Commission has facilitated with special permission from the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), which had closed all of Guyana’s borders, including the two international airports.

Last weekend, WestJet repatriated 152 Canadians and then another 100 plus on Monday. WestJet is the first-ever Canadian airline to operate from Guyana. Its first flight last Saturday comprised mainly senior citizens and families with children, who were elated to return home.