Large gatherings banned for Phagwah celebrations

Ahead of next weekend’s Phagwah celebrations, the Ministry of Health has issued some restrictions and guidelines for the holiday to keep the population safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

See below for the full statement from the Health Ministry:

Phagwah COVID-19 Guidelines

Phagwah/ Holi will be celebrated on Sunday March 28 th . As a result of

continuing health concerns related to COVID-19, it is necessary to have some

restrictions on the celebrations.

1. Phagwah events at the mandirs, including cultural programmes, chowtaal

samelan and satsangh/services, are allowed at 40% capacity. Mandirs are encouraged to

utilize their outdoor spaces where available;

2. Socially distanced gatherings for the burning of Holika are allowed;

3. Large Phagwah events involving hundreds or thousands of persons are

not allowed;

4. Phagwah gatherings on trucks, canters or other vehicles carrying alcohol

are not allowed;

5. Persons are encouraged to celebrate within their home circles;

6. And masks must be worn at all times, six feet social distancing maintained

along with frequent hand washing and sanitising.