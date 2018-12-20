Lands and Surveys Commission going digital, says CEO

Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Trevor Benn says the work of the agency is being digitised as part of its efforts to deliver a higher quality of service to clients

Addressing the media at the commission’s end of year briefing on Monday last, he disclosed that as part of the plan to transform digitally, the commission began linking regional offices to the head office through a Wide Area Network (WAN).

The WAN was developed, tested and implemented in Regions Two, Three, Six and Nine.

It was outlined that regional offices are now able to access the centralised accounting system, the Lease Management System and digital records of survey plans.

The commission has also implemented a procurement tracker application which was designed by staff.

According to a DPI release, it is a web-based intranet application which was developed based on the workflow of the internal procurement process. This application was developed to improve accountability, transparency and efficiency in procurement management.

Benn highlighted that the application provides the opportunity to track transactions from the initial stage to the end.

The commission has also begun computerizing receipts and invoices. He noted that the commission has increased its computer training for staff and has made it mandatory for staff to be computer literate.