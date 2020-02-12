Lamaha Springs barber jailed for exposing penis to customer

Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty on Tuesday sentenced a barber to four years’ imprisonment in absentia, after he was found guilty of exposing his genitals and touching the thigh of a female customer on September 24, 2019.

Ceon Cantzlaar of Lot 6 Henry Street, Lamaha Springs, Georgetown, was on trial for the offence but failed to attend court.

The charge stated that on September 24, 2019, at Aubrey Barker and Festival City Entrance, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he exposed his penis to a woman with the intent that she would see his genitals and be alarmed or distressed.

The court also heard, during the trial, that on the same day and at the same location, he touched the thigh of the woman in a sexual way, without her consent.

During the trial, the court heard that the woman, who is known to Cantzlaar, went to his barbershop to cut her hair.

However, it was while cutting her hair that the man started playing explicit music and took out his penis and showed the woman while he tried to touch her thigh.

The woman quickly left the barbershop and reported the matter to the Police.

Cantzlaar then sent her several voice notes saying that he was sorry for exposing himself to her.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, Cantzlaar was not present in the court. However, the Magistrate handed down the sentence and issued an arrest warrant for him.